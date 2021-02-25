TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.76. TPI Composites reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,450%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 56,476 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $2,382,157.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 155,654 shares of company stock worth $6,486,825 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in TPI Composites by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after acquiring an additional 590,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $1,057,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC opened at $65.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.95 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

