TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TPCO in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

GRAMF stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. TPCO has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $13.96.

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on the acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

