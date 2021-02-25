Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.72 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6,660.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,455,938. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $206.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $206.84.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.