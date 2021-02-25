Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna stock opened at $144.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $189.26.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,385,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,744,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,748,806.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $1,644,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,454,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,562,578.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,013,944 shares of company stock worth $619,412,478. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moderna from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.11.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.