Tornado Hits Market Cap of $1.03 Million (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Tornado token can currently be purchased for about $171.06 or 0.00361465 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00499414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00066376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00081747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00056678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00074002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00476032 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

