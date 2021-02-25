Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Trading Down 7.3%

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) dropped 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 22,035,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 33,774,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $400.73 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, Director Greg Mccabe bought 1,630,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,593.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 248.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

