TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLD. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $203.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.10 and a 200 day moving average of $179.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $224.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth $2,174,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 17.1% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 200,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $1,178,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

