Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Announces $3.00 — Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) declared a — dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.93. 495,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,995. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. Tootsie Roll Industries has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $58.98.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

