Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.
Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,403. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82.
In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,765.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,719 shares of company stock worth $1,489,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.
Featured Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.