Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,403. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,765.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,719 shares of company stock worth $1,489,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

