Todd Pendleton Sells 14,469 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DLB opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $97.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,155,000 after buying an additional 326,910 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,338,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,316,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 938,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after purchasing an additional 612,992 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

