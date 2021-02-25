Todd M. Cleveland Sells 18,129 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 18,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,499,268.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,280,951.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PATK stock opened at $83.21 on Thursday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.