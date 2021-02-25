Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Trading Up 28%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) was up 28% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 8,786,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 9,572,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

