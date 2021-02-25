Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.13 and last traded at $24.79. 27,204,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 54,809,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Get Tilray alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,008,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.