Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.15.

TRI opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.32. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

