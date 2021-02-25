Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes $297,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $183.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.23. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

