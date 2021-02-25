Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 464 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,457,020,000 after acquiring an additional 856,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,150,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175,734 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after acquiring an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,106,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,698,000 after acquiring an additional 107,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of -139.17 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $72.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. TD Securities increased their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.