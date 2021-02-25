Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Verso were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verso by 596.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Verso by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Verso by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,202,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after buying an additional 117,336 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Verso during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Verso by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,802,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRS. BWS Financial upgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Verso stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $441.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.89. Verso Co. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

Verso Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

