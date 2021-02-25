Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after buying an additional 10,210,806 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after purchasing an additional 970,443 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,719,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,373,000 after purchasing an additional 855,243 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,422,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,953,000 after purchasing an additional 793,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,184,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,194,000 after purchasing an additional 594,773 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $84.80 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

