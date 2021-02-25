Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $628,000. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 282,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $90.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $98.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average is $83.28.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

