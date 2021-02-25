Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys New Stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,807,000 after buying an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,181,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 72,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXGN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $900.12 million, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

