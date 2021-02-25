Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 347.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,296,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 105,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000.

SCHA stock opened at $102.09 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $102.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.69.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

