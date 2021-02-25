Thomas H. Decker Sells 5,000 Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Thomas H. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,091. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MXC opened at $8.94 on Thursday. Mexco Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mexco Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

