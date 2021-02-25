THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for THK in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THK’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get THK alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on THKLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded THK from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

THKLY stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. THK has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.25 and a beta of 1.40.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.