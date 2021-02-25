Think Childcare Group (ASX:TNK) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Think Childcare Group (ASX:TNK) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Think Childcare Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.85.
About Think Childcare Group
