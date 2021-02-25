TheStreet Upgrades Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) to “C”

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of PACK opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ranpak has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $21.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ranpak by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ranpak during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ranpak by 516.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ranpak during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

