TheStreet Upgrades LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to C

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

LIVN stock opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $78.77. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in LivaNova by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

