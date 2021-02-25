Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) Trading Down 6.7%

Thermwood Co. (OTCMKTS:TOOD)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44.

About Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD)

Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Thermwood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermwood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.