Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 4.7% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $454.50. The company had a trading volume of 30,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,795. The firm has a market cap of $180.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $500.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

