Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
TBPH traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.45. 1,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,214. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88.
In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,393.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Theravance Biopharma Company Profile
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.
