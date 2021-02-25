Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TBPH traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.45. 1,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,214. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,393.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBPH. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

