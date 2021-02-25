The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.99-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 217.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

