The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,301 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 158,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 24,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 361.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 159,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 125,125 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,663 shares of company stock worth $7,485,012 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.