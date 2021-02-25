The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 383,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $69,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $197.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.70. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,079,704 shares of company stock valued at $192,927,683 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

