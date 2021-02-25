The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.
TD stock traded down C$1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$77.68. 2,124,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373,736. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$49.01 and a 12 month high of C$79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.56.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.5774154 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.09.
About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
