The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

TD stock traded down C$1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$77.68. 2,124,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373,736. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$49.01 and a 12 month high of C$79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.56.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.5774154 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,237.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.09.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

