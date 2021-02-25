The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,429 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.02. The company had a trading volume of 572,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.12.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

