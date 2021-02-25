The St. Joe Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,099 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 340% compared to the typical volume of 704 call options.

NYSE:JOE traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.72 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The St. Joe by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,709,000 after purchasing an additional 179,862 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The St. Joe by 2.5% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The St. Joe by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after buying an additional 27,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The St. Joe by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The St. Joe by 29.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 66,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

