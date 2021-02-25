The Progressive’s (PGR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

PGR opened at $87.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The Progressive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $319,391.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,314.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,026. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 324,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after acquiring an additional 21,537 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 66,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 858,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 14,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

