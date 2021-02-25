The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Director David S. Perpich Sells 1,332 Shares

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NYT opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in The New York Times by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,230 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in The New York Times by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,050 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The New York Times by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,450,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,105,000 after purchasing an additional 556,128 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $26,566,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

