The Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.54

Shares of The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.60. The Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $19.83 million, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54.

The Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

