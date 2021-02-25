The Kroger (KR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Kroger to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

