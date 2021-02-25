The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70-8.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.56. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$7.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.79 billion.The J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-8.90 EPS.

NYSE SJM opened at $113.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $131.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.42.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

