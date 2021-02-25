The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

THG stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.96. 5,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,315. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $135.99.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,673,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,478,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 672.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 306,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 267,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 918,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,568,000 after purchasing an additional 264,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 529.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 118,897 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

