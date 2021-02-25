The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Hackett Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

HCKT opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $492.58 million, a P/E ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth $204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,381,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 358,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 168,081 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,435,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 134,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.