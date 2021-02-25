The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) to Neutral

Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JBFCY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Jollibee Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Jollibee Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBFCY opened at $14.94 on Thursday. Jollibee Foods has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

