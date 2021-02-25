The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

SHLS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

