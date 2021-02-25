The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.7133 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

The Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE BNS opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

