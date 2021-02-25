The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Plans $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.
Shares of BNS opened at C$76.32 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$46.38 and a 1 year high of C$76.92. The company has a market cap of C$92.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$69.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.40.
The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.
