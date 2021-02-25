The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Plans $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Shares of BNS opened at C$76.32 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$46.38 and a 1 year high of C$76.92. The company has a market cap of C$92.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$69.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.70 price target (up from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$73.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

