The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$66.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.70 price objective (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$73.93.

BNS opened at C$76.32 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$46.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.62 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.