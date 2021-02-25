The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director James J. Mcentee III Sells 50,000 Shares

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00.

TBBK opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

