The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Aaron’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:AAN opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. The Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,669,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 163,618 shares during the last quarter.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

