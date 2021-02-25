Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 336.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USPH opened at $141.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.94. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

